Clarksville Christian School Lady Centurions defeat Franklin Road Christian School for Second Consecutive TSIAA State Championship

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Christian School Lady Centurions have secured their second consecutive basketball state championship with a dominant victory over the Franklin Road Christian School.

In a smothering performance, the Lady Centurions ran away with the game, winning by a staggering 50 points with a final score of 75-25.

From the opening tip, it was clear that the Lady Centurions were not going to let anything stand in their way.

They got off to a strong start, dominating the first quarter and finishing with a commanding 24-8 lead. But that was just the beginning. In a show of smothering defense and relentless offense, the Lady Centurions held their opponents to only two points in the second quarter and went into halftime with a commanding 45-10 lead.

Leading the charge for the Lady Centurions was 8th grader Lauren Hassell, who had an incredible game with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 steals. Senior Kennedy Johnson-Corley also had a strong performance with 17 points and 6 assists, while 8th grader Marley Spiers contributed an impressive 13 points, 9 steals, and 8 rebounds.

Corley was later named a TSIAA Star of the Game and Hassell earned MVP honors. FRCS, the #1 ranked team in the TSIAA South Division, was led by Kayte Bjjornstad who had 12 points.

“This group of girls has been pushed and challenged and has accomplished so much this year for a very young team. No matter the circumstances, they found a way to rise and do it together,” stated Coach Trenton Hassell. “This is a special group of ladies, and they have worked so hard to get to this point. They are State Champions because of this!”

“This is a truly remarkable accomplishment for our Lady Centurions,” said School Athletic Director Cole Harper. “Their dedication and hard work have paid off in an incredible way, and we are incredibly proud of this amazing team and their coaches.”

CCS President, Dr. Brad Moser, echoed these sentiments, praising his team for their incredible performance.

“These young ladies have worked tirelessly to get to where they are today,” Moser said. “Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance have been truly inspiring to watch. They deserve every bit of this victory.”

As the Clarksville Christian School Lady Centurions celebrate their well-earned victory, they can look back on a season of hard work, perseverance, and success. Their memorable championship run is a source of inspiration for the entire school community and will be remembered for years to come.