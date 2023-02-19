55.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 20, 2023
Clarksville Police Department reports Hit and Run Crash Involving Motorcyclist on Madison Street at Ashland City Road
Clarksville Police Department reports Hit and Run Crash Involving Motorcyclist on Madison Street at Ashland City Road

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At 2:24am Sunday morning, February 19th, 2023, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a Hit and Run crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Madison Street and 41A Bypass.

A motorcyclist, having the green arrow, was attempting to make a left turn onto Madison Street from Ashland City Rd/41A Bypass. As he entered the intersection, an unknown motorist traveling eastbound on Madison Street ran the red light and struck the motorcycle, and then fled the scene.


The motorcyclist was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by life-flight helicopter and is reported in critical condition.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators responded to the scene and this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.

