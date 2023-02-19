Nashville Ballet’s New Artistic Director Nick Mullikin announces 2023-24 Season

Nashville, TN – Ahead of the company’s final performance of the 2022-23 season, Nashville Ballet’s incoming Artistic Director, Nick Mullikin, has announced a blockbuster 2023-24 season.

A unique blend of boundary-breaking contemporary productions and beloved classical favorites, the 2023-24 season will feature 2018 Tony Award winner Justin Peck’s Year of the Rabbit, world premieres by Mullikin, Jermaine Spivey, Mollie Sansone, and Yusha-Marie Sorzano, the return of their sold-out Live in Studio A program, and Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling’s fan favorite love story, Romeo and Juliet.

“This season highlights where we came from, where we are, and where we are going,” shared incoming Artistic Director Nick Mullikin. “The foundation of this work has been built by those that came before me, and we are going to continue to move forward with the ideas of work that make us one of the most unique ballet companies in the country. Audiences will have the chance to see things that they can easily recognize, but also have the chance to see what the evolution of ballet looks like. We are maintaining who we are by creating 8 world premieres, and fostering creativity by giving our own artists a place to create.”

A Tony Award winner and acclaimed choreographer of Steven Spielberg’s 2021 West Side Story, Justin Peck will be making his Nashville Ballet debut with his Year of the Rabbit. His second work as Resident Choreographer of New York City Ballet, Year of the Rabbit is a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens and features a song cycle based on the popular Chinese zodiac. Hailed “thrilling,” “poetic,” and “brilliant” by The New York Times, Year of the Rabbit blends the athleticism of classical ballet with boundary breaking movement for a performance that is both visually stunning and physiologically intriguing. Peck’s piece will be joined by Artistic Director Emeritus’ Paul Vasterling’s Firebird, set to Stravinsky’s iconic, full-length score, and Jirí Kylián’s Un Ballo.

In addition to contemporary masterpieces, Nashville Ballet will be presenting beloved classical stories, including Vasterling’s Emmy Award-winning Nashville’s Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet. A long-time, audience favorite, Music City Review declared, “emotive technique to a score dense with meaning, wrapped in beautifully crafted lighting plan and set design leaves the Nashville Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet a voice to speak for itself.” Other highlights include the return of their twice sold-out Live in Studio A program, which will include Mullikin’s first world premiere as Artistic Director, and their annual Attitude production in February, featuring world premieres by multi-award winner Jermaine Spivey, Resident Choreographer Mollie Sansone, and former Alvin Ailey dancer Yusha-Marie Sorzano.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season will go on sale in March. To learn more about Nashville Ballet and upcoming performances, visit nashvilleballet.com.

Nashville Ballet’s Full 2023-24 Season:

Firebird

With Justin Peck and Jirí Kylián

September 22nd–24th, 2023

TPAC’s Polk Theater

Nashville’s Nutcracker

December 8th–24th, 2023

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

Attitude

Featuring new works by Mollie Sansone, Yusha-Marie Sorzano, and Jermaine Spivey

February 9th–11th, 2024

TPAC’s Polk Theater

Romeo and Juliet

April 19th–21st, 2024

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

Live in Studio A

Featuring Nick Mullikin’s first world premiere as Artistic Director

May 17th–23rd, 2024

The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet, Studio A

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin and guest artists. Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and its Community Engagement programming.

Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class dance instruction to students ages 2 and up.

To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders and community partners, as well as hundreds of generous individuals, provide ongoing support of Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.