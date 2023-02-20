APSU, ASUN announces Three Players suspended after Men’s Basketball game with North Florida

Clarksville, TN – The ASUN Conference and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department jointly announced, Monday, three suspensions following an altercation at the end of Saturday’s men’s basketball game against North Florida in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The ASUN suspended Cameron Copeland, Carlos Paez, and Kamarie Coffey for one game each, to be served Wednesday at Stetson.

In addition, APSU has suspended Coffey for an additional game, which will be served Friday at Florida Gulf Coast.

Austin Peay State University athletics will have no further comment about the matter.