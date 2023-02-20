65.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 20, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU, ASUN announces Three Players suspended after Men's Basketball game with North...
Sports

APSU, ASUN announces Three Players suspended after Men’s Basketball game with North Florida

News Staff
By News Staff

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – The ASUN Conference and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department jointly announced, Monday, three suspensions following an altercation at the end of Saturday’s men’s basketball game against North Florida in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The ASUN suspended Cameron Copeland, Carlos Paez, and Kamarie Coffey for one game each, to be served Wednesday at Stetson.


In addition, APSU has suspended Coffey for an additional game, which will be served Friday at Florida Gulf Coast.

Austin Peay State University athletics will have no further comment about the matter.

Previous articleAmerican Red Cross gives Three Reasons to Donate Blood this Month
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online