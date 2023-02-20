Easy to Make Homemade Chocolate Brownies

Clarksville, TN – One of my favorite things growing up was my mother’s Chocolate Brownies. These brownies are moist and chocolatey with a smooth texture, and they’re incredibly easy to make. The best part is that you don’t need to run to the store for any specialized ingredients as you probably have them on hand.

These Chocolate Brownies are made with both unsweetened and semi-sweet chocolate, giving them a deep rich chocolate flavor that’s not too sweet. Preparing these brownies is a breeze since you melt the chocolate and butter together in a saucepan and then add in all the remaining ingredients to the same pan. The recipe includes self-rising flour, so you don’t need to mess with baking powder. The simplicity of this brownie recipe makes it easy to whip up something fast.

Ingredients

No-stick cooking spray

1/2 cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 ounces of unsweetened chocolate

2 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate

2 large eggs

3/4 cup self-rising flour

1 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

To make these delicious brownies, start by preheating your oven to 350°F. Then, spray the bottom of an 8-inch square baking pan with non-stick cooking spray, and line the pan with aluminum foil. Leave some overhang on the foil so that you can remove the baked brownies with ease. Spray the foil with non-stick cooking spray.

Next, melt the butter and chocolate in a medium saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly until it’s smooth. Add in all the remaining ingredients and beat them together with a wooden spoon until they’re smooth and shiny.

Then, spread the batter in the prepared pan and bake it for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs. Allow it to cool for an hour or until it’s entirely cooled before cutting it into squares.

This recipe makes 16 brownies, and you can add chopped pecans or walnuts to enhance the flavor further. Enjoy these delectable brownies with your friends and family, whether it’s for a special occasion or a simple get-together.