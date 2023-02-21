Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Julion Davis

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Julion Davis, (black male). He was last seen on February 15th around 10:45pm at his residence on Executive Avenue.

Julion is 6’2” tall, weighs approximately 225 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes, and may have a Rugrats backpack with him. His foster parent believes he might be in the Nashville/Davidson County area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact Detective Hyatt at 931.648.0656, ext. 5685.