59.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Julion Davis
News

Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Julion Davis

News Staff
By News Staff
Julion Davis
Julion Davis

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Julion Davis, (black male). He was last seen on February 15th around 10:45pm at his residence on Executive Avenue.

Julion is 6’2” tall, weighs approximately 225 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes, and may have a Rugrats backpack with him. His foster parent believes he might be in the Nashville/Davidson County area.


Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact Detective Hyatt at 931.648.0656, ext. 5685.

Previous articleTennessee Department of Education announces Over $5 Million awarded in Grow Your Own Subgrants for Teacher Apprenticeship Programs
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online