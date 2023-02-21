Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries at 1141 Fort Campbell Boulevard (Rural King). The crash occurred at approximately 1:42pm and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Tennova Healthcare by EMS and the status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Northbound traffic is being diverted into the Rural King parking lot onto Sinclair Drive. Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are on the scene to investigate the crash.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.