Skip Hop Recalls over 470,000 Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms Due to Choking Hazard

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Skip Hop Inc. is recalling the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym because the raindrops on the cloud toy are a choking hazard.

This recall involves only the raindrops on the cloud toy sold with the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym. The cloud toy is a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons. The cloud toy attaches to the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym via a plastic ring.

The style number for the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym is 307150 and the UPC number is 879674025721 and is printed on the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym playmat. This recall only involves the raindrops on the cloud toy.

Product Information

Name of Product: Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms

Hazard: The raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

Remedy: Repair

Recall Date: February 9th, 2023

Units: About 472,850 (In addition, about 23,280 were sold in Canada and about 2,240 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact: Skip Hop at 800.692.4674 from 9:00am to 5:30pm ET Monday through Friday or online at www.skiphoprecall.com or www.skiphop.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately remove the raindrops on the cloud toy by cutting them off with a pair of scissors, take a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops removed, discard the raindrops in the household trash, and submit the photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off at www.skiphoprecall.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a $10.00 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Incidents/Injuries: Skip Hop has received 12 reports of children putting the raindrops on the cloud toy in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022 for about $85.00.

Importer(s): The William Carter Company, of Atlanta, Georgia

Distributor(s): Skip Hop Inc., of New York

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 23-117

