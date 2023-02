Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a three-vehicle wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 7:34pm at Trenton Road and Meriwether Road.

Trenton Road is currently shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Meriwether Road, motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

There is no update on the status of those injured in the crash.