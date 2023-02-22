Clarksville under Wind Advisory tonight, Strong Storms possible

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee from now until midnight tonight.

South winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

A few strong storms are possible west of I-65 Corridor through 9:00pm CT tonight. The main concern will be strong gusty winds. Even outside thunderstorms, the winds will be gusty.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.