Thursday, February 23, 2023
Sports

APSU Men’s Basketball players Drew Calderon, Carlos Paez named to CSC Academic All-District® Basketball Team

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball's Drew Calderon and Carlos Paez. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's BasketballGreenwood, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball student-athletes Drew Calderon and Carlos Paez were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Basketball Teams, which was announced Wednesday.

A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Calderon is a sophomore finance major with a 3.73 grade-point average. The 6-5 guard has played in 18 games and made a pair of starts while averaging 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while playing 16.2 minutes per game.

Calderon is a 33.3 percent three-point shooter this season and the six three-pointers he hit against Kentucky Christian on December 6th, are the best single-game mark by a Governor since he arrived on campus last season.


Hailing from Naguanagua, Venezuela, Paez is a senior communications major with a 3.81 grade point average. Paez has played in 29 games and made 24 starts this season while averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and a team-leading 3.4 assists per game.

Paez ranks ninth in the ASUN in assists (3.5 apg) and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.13) – he also ranks 75th in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio. Paez is one of two players in Austin Peay State University history with 400 assists, 250 rebounds, and 800 points – the other is APSU Hall of Famer DJ Wright – and his 421 career assists are the fourth-most in program history.

The 2023 Academic All-District® Basketball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in March.

For everything APSU basketball, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

