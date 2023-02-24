APSU Women’s Tennis gets 5-2 home win over Cumberlands

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned its fourth win of the season in a 5-2 win against Cumberlands, Thursday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay State University (4-3) swept doubles to claim the match’s first point. Pairing together for the first time this season, Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov helped APSU take the early advantage in doubles with a 6-0 win from the No. 2 position, while Jana Leder and Melody Hefti won their fifth match of the season in a 6-1 victory from the top position. Asia Fontana and Lucy Lascheck won 7-5 from the No. 3 court.

All four of the APSU Govs’ singles victories came in straight sets. Hefti defeated UC’s Marina Nagai in a pair of 6-1 sets, while Leder topped Meiri Okuwaki, 6-2, 6-2 to earn her sixth win of the season. Denise Torrealba and Asia Fontana rounded out APSU’s points with victories from the No. 2 and No. 5 position, respectively.

