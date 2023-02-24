Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball hits the road for Grand Sands Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team kicks off its return to the ASUN Conference when it opens the 2023 season at the Grand Sands Tournament, hosted by Morehead State, Saturday and Sunday in Loveland, Ohio.

In its seventh season, Austin Peay State University Beach volleyball opens the season with a Saturday 9:00am CT match against Eastern Kentucky before playing a Saturday 1:00pm match against Morehead State. The Governors then play on Sunday at 6:30am and 11:30am matches against Liberty and Eastern Kentucky, respectively, to wrap up the opening weekend.

In her 11th year at Austin Peay State University and her seventh year leading the beach volleyball program, head coach Taylor Mott’s squad features seven returning letter winners, two transfers, and seven true freshmen. Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead, who were the Ohio Valley Conference Pair of the Year and a First Team All-OVC Pairing last season, were both named Preseason ASUN All-Conference selections, Wednesday.

Bullington, who was also named the 2022 OVC Player of the Year, and Mead partnered to win 20 matches last season with 20 of those wins coming on the No. 1 line. Mikayla Powell led the Governors with a 22-9 record last season, but she will be playing with a new partner after pairing exclusively with Brooke Moore in 2022.

Tegan Seyring will also have a new partner in 2023 after winning 15 matches while playing exclusively on the No. 3 line with Demi McInnis last season. Karli Graham and Elizabeth Wheat return for the Governors after partnering to win eight matches on the No. 5 line last season; Graham also picked up two more wins when partnered with McInnis in the No. 4 position last year.

Finally, Erin Eisenhart rounds out the returners after winning four matches for the APSU Govs in just 12 appearances last season. During her sophomore season in 2021, Eisenhart picked up 10 victories for the Govs while playing on the No. 4 and No. 5 lines.

Chloee McDaniel, who returns to collegiate beach volleyball for the first time since her freshman season at Missouri State in 2019, highlights the newcomers for the Governors. McDaniel transferred to Trevecca following her freshman season, where she had a successful indoor career for the Trojans.

New Mexico transfer Abby Thigpen and freshmen Payton Deidesheimer, Jamie Seward, Emily Freel, Tristin Smith, Sarah Carnathan, Jenna Salyer, and Emma Loiars will all make their collegiate debut on the sand for Austin Peay State University this season.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After opening the season at the Grand Sands Tournament, the Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball team will travel to Florence, Alabama where it will a doubleheader with North Alabama, on March 10th, before playing 9:00am and 11:00am matches against Liberty and North Alabama, respectively, March 11th.

For news and updates on everything APSU beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.