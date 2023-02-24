City of Clarksville receives 34th Tree City USA designation

Clarksville, TN – For an impressive 34th consecutive year, the City of Clarksville has earned accolades from the National Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Clarksville has been named a Tree City USA for 2022 by the Foundation, and in addition, collected an 18th consecutive Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and an outstanding level of tree care.

“The designation of Tree City USA is something we don’t take for granted,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “And to earn it 34 years in a row is a testament to the dedication of our citizens, our utilities, and our city government.

“Even in the unprecedented growth of our city, we remain committed to the ideals of protecting our natural resources, and the award by the Arbor Day Foundation confirms we are on the right track,” Mayor Pitts said.

Clarksville again met four requirements for Tree City USA recognition: maintaining a Tree Board, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2.00 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Kathrine Killebrew, Clarksville City Forester, said she’s proud that the Tree City USA program is additionally recognizing continuous excellence in Clarksville through its Growth Award.

“We are proud of the consecutive annual recognition this award lends to our commitment to higher levels of tree care and community engagement throughout the calendar year,” Killebrew said.

Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand, said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Clarksville are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life.

“Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education,” Lambe said.

Officials at all levels say trees are important now, more than ever. The Arbor Day Foundation points to communities worldwide that are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and extreme heat and flooding.

Lambe said Clarksville is consistently doing its part to address these challenges.