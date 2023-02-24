Nashville Hotels, San Diego make AAA’s Four Diamond List

Washington, D.C. – Kimpton Alma in Downtown San Diego, CA, and Hotel Fraye in midtown Nashville, TN are the latest properties to join AAA’s Four Diamond List.

These hotels earned Four Diamond designations between January 24th and February 10th, 2023. There are no new additions to the Five Diamond list. AAA Diamond lists are updated monthly.

Five Diamond properties offer ultimate luxury and leading-edge cuisine.

Four Diamond properties offer upscale amenities and distinctive fine dining.

Diamond designations reflect AAA Inspectors’ commitment to quality and consistency in the hospitality industry. Diamond Inspectors are trained professionals who travel across North America to conduct unannounced, independent, in-person property inspections.

The 4Cs of AAA Diamonds

Cleanliness: AAA hotel inspections include ATP surface testing, the same technology used to verify cleanliness in the healthcare and food service industries.

Comfort: Inspectors evaluate a property’s quality of experience, range of amenities, and level of hospitality.

Cuisine: Diamond restaurants are assessed on their food, service, and vibe. Inspectors dine at these properties anonymously.

Consistency: AAA Diamond properties – no matter the designation – have one thing in common: consistency. Unlike subjective star reviews, Diamond inspections rely on published guidelines based on industry standards.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations.

Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, and financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 63 million members across North America, including more than 56 million in the United States.

To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com