Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Accident with Injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) in front of Magi Wheels, 1671 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:00pm involving two vehicles and all lanes (North and Southbound) are currently shut down.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time, and motorists are advised to avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.