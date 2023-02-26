Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball beats Liberty, loses to Eastern Kentucky

Loveland, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team picked up a win over Liberty, 4-1, in its first match of the day, but the Governors fell to Eastern Kentucky, 3-2, to close out the season-opening Grand Sands Tournament, Sunday.

In the first match of the day, the Governor took the early lead when Erin Eisenhart and Karli Graham beat Liberty’s Taylor Arnold in straight-sets. The Flames were able to score their only point of the match in the No. 5 flight when they knocked off the freshman duo of Tristin Smith and Payton Deidesheimer.

The No. 1 match was the next to go final with Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead pushing the APSU Govs lead to 2-1 with a pair of 21-13 set wins. Then it was Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell clinching the victory for the Governors with a straight-sets win on the No. 2 line.



With the wins secured, Elizabeth Wheat and Jamie Seward picked up another point for Austin Peay State University with a three-set win in the No. 3 match.



In a rematch with Eastern Kentucky, the Governors got on the board first with Wheat and Seward beating Maddy Campbell and Elizabeth Fonvielle in straight-sets on the No. 4 line. But the Colonels evened the match with a three-set victory over Smith and Graham in the No. 5 flight.



Austin Peay State University retook the lead when the No. 1 match went final with Bullington and Mead picking up their second straight-sets win to push the lead to 2-1.



But Eastern Kentucky picked up wins over McDaniel and Powell on the No. 2 line and Seyring and Eisenhart on the No. 3 line to secure the match win.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back in action when it travels to Florence, Alabama where it will play a doubleheader with North Alabama on March 10th, before playing 9:00am and 11:00am matches against Liberty and North Alabama, respectively on March 11th.

For news and updates on everything APSU beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Grand Sands Tournament Day Two Results

Austin Peay def. Liberty, 4-1

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Kaitlyn Holbrook/Lizzy Armstrong (LU) 21-13, 21-13|

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Sydnie Metzker/Cara Lecklider (LU) 21-14, 21-13

3. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat def. Grace Cropper/Heather Forton (LU) 21-19, 19-21, 15-7

4. Erin Eisenhart/Karli Graham def. Taylor Arnold/Jill Kater (LU) 21-12, 21-15

5. Abigail Luke/Emma Taylor (LU) def. Tristin Smith/Payton Deidesheimer 8-21, 21-10, 15-11

Ext. BrennaRae Bentley/Gracie Hall (LU) def. Jenna Salyer/Abby Thigpen 22-20, 13-21, 15-10

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 6, 1, 2, 3

Eastern Kentucky def. Austin Peay, 3-2

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Shannon Stone/Sarah Mitchell (EKU) 21-11, 21-16

2. Paityn Walker/Hannah Keating (EKU) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 21-17, 21-14

3. Rachel Mueller/Bella Williams (EKU) def. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart 21-18, 13-21, 15-10

4. Elizabeth Wheat/Jamie Seward def. Maddy Campbell/Elizabeth Fonvielle (EKU) 21-14, 21-17

5. EK Lonergan/Arilyn Lee (EKU) def. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith 18-21, 21-14, 15-10

Ext. Payton Deidesheimer/Emily Freel vs. Sami Deidesheimer/London Moultrie 21-19, 16-21, unfinished

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 1, 2, 3