Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Advisory until Monday night

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The advisory is in effect from now until Monday night at 6:00pm CT.

Southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Monday will bring another opportunity for gusty winds. Sustained winds from 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Williamson County, and Rutherford County.