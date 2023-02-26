Teddy Bear Clinic to be held at Nashville Zoo on March 4th & 5th

Nashville, TN – Is your stuffed animal friend due for their annual check-up? Children are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal friend to Nashville Zoo’s annual Teddy Bear Clinic, presented by Swauger and Suiter Pediatric Dentistry at the Zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center on March 4th and 5th, 2023.

Nashville Zoo’s Veterinary team will be on call for two days to perform routine checkups on your child’s stuffed animal at this hands-on, walkthrough experience inside the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.

The Zoo’s Veterinary team will be giving thorough veterinary examinations, providing each plush patient with excellent care and a certificate of Beary Good Health at the end of the exam.

Stuffed animals in need of additional care may receive extra filling, stiches, shots, bandages, and other remedies. During the experience, hands-on learning activities, a photo booth, and more will be available for kiddos and their families to enjoy.

This event is $5.00 per child and runs from 9:30am to 3:30pm (the last veterinarian appointment is at 3:15pm). Please note this is a ticketed event and guests must also purchase admission or use their Zoo Membership to enter the Zoo.

We recommend arriving at the Zoo no less than 30 minutes prior to your Teddy Bear Clinic reservation to ensure you have plenty of time to walk to the Veterinary Center. Spots are filling up quickly and we recommend registering for your preferred date and time soon.

To register for a spot, please visit nashvillezoo.org.

