71.1 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 27, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Women's Tennis hosts Cumberland, Tuesday
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis hosts Cumberland, Tuesday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis continues homestand against Cumberland, Tuesday. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis continues homestand against Cumberland, Tuesday. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – After beginning its six-match homestand with a 5-2 win against Cumberlands last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Cumberland on Tuesday at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match begins at 1:30pm.

Austin Peay (4-3) has claimed the doubles point in all but one match this season, with both of its top doubles pairings of Jana Leder and Melody Hefti in addition to Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba winning five of their seven matches.

Leder also leads the Govs with a 6-1 mark in singles play, while freshman Sophia Baranov has won five-straight singles matches entering Tuesday’s game and is 5-1 on the season.


About the Cumberland Phoenix

2023 Record: 2-9 (0-0 MSC)

Cumberland’s 2023 Season: The Cumberland Phoenix have dropped six-straight matches after earning their first win of the spring in a 6-1 victory against Oakland City on February 9th.

2022 Record: 11-8 (7-3 MSC)

2022 Season Result: The Phoenix had their 2022 season come to an end in the Mid-South Conference Championship quarterfinals when it fell to UT Southern, 4-3, in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Last Meeting: The APSu Govs cruised to a 7-0 victory against Cumberland on February 11th, 2020. Austin Peay State University did not allow more than two games in doubles matches and won all six singles matches in straight sets.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).


Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team continues a season-long, six-match homestand when it hosts Illinois State at noon, March 4th match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department reports Crash with Injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Dover Crossing
Next articleAustin Peay State University Men’s Tennis plays home match against Cumberland
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online