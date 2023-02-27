APSU Women’s Tennis hosts Cumberland, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – After beginning its six-match homestand with a 5-2 win against Cumberlands last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Cumberland on Tuesday at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match begins at 1:30pm.

Austin Peay (4-3) has claimed the doubles point in all but one match this season, with both of its top doubles pairings of Jana Leder and Melody Hefti in addition to Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba winning five of their seven matches.

Leder also leads the Govs with a 6-1 mark in singles play, while freshman Sophia Baranov has won five-straight singles matches entering Tuesday’s game and is 5-1 on the season.

About the Cumberland Phoenix

2023 Record: 2-9 (0-0 MSC)

Cumberland’s 2023 Season: The Cumberland Phoenix have dropped six-straight matches after earning their first win of the spring in a 6-1 victory against Oakland City on February 9th.

2022 Record: 11-8 (7-3 MSC)

2022 Season Result: The Phoenix had their 2022 season come to an end in the Mid-South Conference Championship quarterfinals when it fell to UT Southern, 4-3, in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Last Meeting: The APSu Govs cruised to a 7-0 victory against Cumberland on February 11th, 2020. Austin Peay State University did not allow more than two games in doubles matches and won all six singles matches in straight sets.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team continues a season-long, six-match homestand when it hosts Illinois State at noon, March 4th match at the Governors Tennis Courts.