Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis plays home match against Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team takes the courts on Tuesday against Cumberland at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match will begin at 1:30pm.

The Governors look to get back in the win column after dropping their last match to Cumberlands, 4-3 on February 23rd. Sota Minami and Tom Bolton both picked up a pair of wins against the Patriots, but the APSU Govs were unable to overcome a late UC comeback in singles play.

About the Cumberland Phoenix

2023 Record: 7-5 (0-0 MSC)

Cumberland’s 2023 Season: After winning both of their dual matches in the fall – which counts towards NAIA school’s overall record – the Phoenix have split their 10 spring matches. Cumberland had a three-match winning streak come to an end on February 19th against No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett.

2022 Record: 14-9 (8-2 MSC)

2022 Season Result: Despite falling to Cumberlands in the 2022 Mid-South Conference semifinals, the Phoenix earned a seed in the NAIA Championships where their season came to an end in the tournament’s first round to No. 17 Ave Maria.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University earned its first win of the 2022 spring season in a 5-2 victory against Cumberland on February 11th. The APSU Govs dropped doubles but rallied to earn wins across each of its top five singles positions to secure the victory.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Tuesday’s match is the second of six-straight home matches for the Govs. The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team continues its homestand on Thursday against Brescia at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match starts at 1:00pm.