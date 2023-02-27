Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, February 27th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds

Clarksville City Council – Ward 9

Clarksville, TN – I hope to see you at the town hall this Saturday. This will be our first in-person Town Hall. We will discuss the agenda items below as well as the beautification of the traffic circle of Whitfield and Needmore and Glenellen Elementary School.

I am in preliminary conversations, if there are parents or residents with experience or suggestions, please share them with me. I hope to have more information and create a small committee to work on this with city, county, and school officials.

Just a reminder, you don’t have to live in Ward 9 to attend the Town Hall, your voice matters.

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance

AG Agricultural District

C-2 General Commercial District

C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District

M-3 Planned Industrial District

O-1 Office District R-1 Single Family Residential District

R-2 Single Family Residential District

R-3 Three Family Residential District

R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

R-6 Single Family Residential District

Link to Agenda -Executive Session February 23rd, 2023

Link to Video February 23rd, 2023 – the City Website has not been updated

In July 2021 the Clarksville City Council voted to have the Regional Planning Commission (RPC) study the R-3 zoned parcels in the Red River Neighborhood in Downtown Clarksville. The intent of the study was to analyze whether the current zoning was proper for the neighborhood or if another available zone was more appropriate.

I think this is a good step forward for planning an infill that addressed the concerns of the residents, includes green space, and improves the walkability of the area. Please review the plan, watch the first part of the video and I would be interested in your feedback.

Link – Red River Neighborhood Plan



2. ORD 82-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Roman St and Ford St from R-3 to R-6 Ward 6 Acreage: 0.25 Lots: 2 Population: 5 This is in the Red River Planning District – which is part of the Red River Neighborhood Plan Presentation. Two single-family homes, 1000-1200 sq ft at the $200,000 price range. 3. ORD 83-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Daniel St and Central Ave from R-3 to R-6 Ward 6 Acreage: 0.24 Lots: 2 Population: 5 4. ORD 84-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Crossland Ave and Greenwood Ave from C-1 to C-2 Ward 6 Acreage: .49 Lots: 6 Population: 16 The application states to build mixed-use but they stated at the planning commission they were going to build apartments; I am concerned that contractors are using the C2 instead of R4 when the plan is to build apartments. These infill projects should be transparent. I asked Mr. Tyndall if we could strengthen the C-2 ordinance so the zoning ordinances will be more transparent or in other words, close the loop. 5. ORD 85-2022-23 property fronting on the west frontage of Cedar Ct 250 +/- feet north of the southern terminus of Cedar Court from R-4 to R-6 Ward 4 Acreage: 1.9 Lots: 10 Population: 27 Decrease in population and this is more in keeping with the neighborhood. 6. ORD 86-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Slayden Cir and Cainridge Drive from R-1 to R-6 – The builder withdrew this application. RPC: Disapproval/Disapproval

7. ORD 87-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Mitchell St and Market St from R-3 to R-6 Single Family Residential District RPC: Approval/Approval Ward 4 Acreage: .52 Lots: 6 Population: 16 8. ORD 88-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Granger Ln and Pollard Rd from R-1 to R-2 Ward: 4 Acreage: 76.85 Lots: 215 Population: 580 Pollard Lane is narrow, does not have shoulders and no pull off areas. Increasing density without widening the road and adding sidewalks is not respecting the current residents. Infill is expensive, I am not opposed to increased density, but we must protect the people who were there first. This zoning request will add an additional 60 units as compared to R-1. Consent Agenda – City Clerk All items in this portion of the agenda are considered to be routine and non-controversial by the Council and may be approved by one motion; however, a member of the Council may request that an item be removed for separate consideration under the appropriate committee report: Home Rule – Charter Change 1. ORD 121-21-22 (Second Reading – Postponed on 7-7-22) An Ordinance submitting to the qualified voters of the City of Clarksville the question of whether the City shall adopt Home Rule I initially voted Yes for this ordinance This is a very impactful vote. Basically this ordinance will add a referendum on the November 2024, ballot to state: “Shall this municipality adopt home rule?” We are not voting to amend our charter we are voting to ask the voters if we should amend our charter type.

There Are Three Kinds of Charters The General Assembly makes grants of power to Tennessee municipalities: -Private acts apply only to a specific town or city. The City of Clarksville has a Private Act Charter that must be approved by the state legislature. -General laws apply either to all cities and towns or, frequently, to all cities and towns within a certain class (for example, all cities and towns with a population of 1,134 to 1,876 according to the 1980 census or any census thereafter). Home Rule: 14 Tennessee cities and towns have home rule charters: Chattanooga, Clinton, East Ridge, Etowah, Johnson City, Knoxville, Lenoir City, Memphis, Mt. Juliet, Oak Ridge, Red Bank, Sevierville, Sweetwater and Whitwell. Municipalities in Tennessee, like municipalities in most other states, are completely subordinate to the state legislature, unless the state constitution says otherwise. Amendment Number 7 of the 1953 amendments to the Tennessee State Constitution provides that by the vote of its people a municipality can adopt home rule. Once a municipality has adopted home rule it can adopt and amend its own charter by referendum, without the approval of the legislature. Amendment Number 7 also prohibits the legislature from passing any private acts governing home rule municipalities. However, the amendment does not prohibit the General Assembly from passing general laws governing home rule municipalities. The Home Rule Charter requires amendments by referendum to the voters and occurs every two years. The Private Act and General Laws charters require the State Legislature to approve the changes. I know this is not clear, I have added two links below and we will discuss it at the town hall. I know this is not clear, I have added two links below and we will discuss it at the town hall. The overarching question is: Do you as the voters want to approve the changes to the charter to include increases in Taxes or do you want the elected officials to decide? I remind you that our community had a voter turnout rate of 12.6% in the August 2022 election and a 29.8% turnout rate in the November 2022 election.

An Ord of the City of Clarksville authorizing the Mayor, or his designee to conduct negotiations and to enter an agreement for purchase and acquisition of easements and/or property rights for a public purpose for the: ORD 67-2022-23 Hazelwood\Pisgah School Sidewalk Project ORD 68-2022-23 Meriwether Connection School Sidewalk ORD 69-2022-23 Rossview Elementary Connection School Sidewalk Project ORD 70-2022-23 Northeast Connection School Sidewalk Project ORD 71-2022-23 Peachers Mill School Sidewalk Project ORD 73-2022-23 Property located at the intersection of Madison St&Village Way from C-5 to R-4 I voted No-This property has an existing state-recognized blue line tributary, which feeds the Wall branch tributary and the Cumberland River. The residents indicated that C-5 requires a wider landscape buffer than R-4 and therefore asked the city council not to approve the rezoning request.

ORD 74-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Crossland Ave & Martin St from R-3 to R-6 ORD 75-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Oak St & B St from R-3 to R-4 ORD 76-2022-23 property located east of Ft Campbell Blvd and north of Idlewild St from R-1 to C-2 ORD 77-2022-23 property located at the intersection Liberty Pkwy & Delmar Dr from R-2 to C-2 I voted No-The builder indicated that he planned to build a combination business with apartments on the second floor. This is the actual intent of C2, this will increase density and traffic on this road. I voted no because this area was in Ward 9 when I ran for election, and I understand that the residents oppose this infill. ORD 78-2022-23 property located at the intersection Pea Ridge Rd & Sambar Dr from R-1 to C-5 ORD 79-2022-23 property located at the intersection Scott Dr & Birch Rd from R-1 / C-5 to R-2A Passed I vote NO I voted against this rezoning because I do not think the area has sufficient infrastructure to support the density on this infill project. ORD 55-2022-23 – An ORD amending the City Zoning ORD of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, as it pertains to lot coverage and cluster subdivision regulations

New Business

ORD 80-2022-23 An Ordinance relative to water and sewer capacity reservation fees and authority to negotiate reservation fees and terms and to contract with consumers of large volumes of water and/or producers of large volumes of sewer Finance and Gas & Water Committees: Approval

We voted to increase the rates for gas and water in 2021, during the process I presented that industry was paying less for water and sewage as compared to residential rates. Mr. Riggins, the director of Gas and Water, indicated that he would continue to work and equalize rates. This ordinance will allow the department to negotiate reservation fees and terms for large volume customers, those who use over 25,000 gallons per day. ORD 81-2022-23 An Ordinance amending the Operating Budgets for Fiscal Year 2023 for Governmental Funds (Ordinance 146-2021-22) to add additional funding to the Capital Projects Fund. These projects were approved in the last budget cycle and we are now implementing them. The prices have increased due to inflation and supply chain issues. RESOLUTION 49-2022-23 A Resolution authorizing a request from Neighborhood and Community Services to amend its 2020-2024 consolidated plan for the expenditure of $1,211,048. Neighborhood & Community Services Committee: Approval. Funds were allocated but unused, the department is reallocating the funds.