Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, February 27th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds
Clarksville City Council – Ward 9
Clarksville, TN – I hope to see you at the town hall this Saturday. This will be our first in-person Town Hall. We will discuss the agenda items below as well as the beautification of the traffic circle of Whitfield and Needmore and Glenellen Elementary School.
I am in preliminary conversations, if there are parents or residents with experience or suggestions, please share them with me. I hope to have more information and create a small committee to work on this with city, county, and school officials.
Just a reminder, you don’t have to live in Ward 9 to attend the Town Hall, your voice matters.
Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance
|AG Agricultural District
C-2 General Commercial District
C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District
M-3 Planned Industrial District
O-1 Office District
|R-1 Single Family Residential District
R-2 Single Family Residential District
R-3 Three Family Residential District
R-4 Multiple Family Residential District
R-6 Single Family Residential District
Link to Agenda -Executive Session February 23rd, 2023
Link to Video February 23rd, 2023 – the City Website has not been updated
In July 2021 the Clarksville City Council voted to have the Regional Planning Commission (RPC) study the R-3 zoned parcels in the Red River Neighborhood in Downtown Clarksville. The intent of the study was to analyze whether the current zoning was proper for the neighborhood or if another available zone was more appropriate.
I think this is a good step forward for planning an infill that addressed the concerns of the residents, includes green space, and improves the walkability of the area. Please review the plan, watch the first part of the video and I would be interested in your feedback.
Link – Red River Neighborhood Plan
Pollard Lane is narrow, does not have shoulders and no pull off areas. Increasing density without widening the road and adding sidewalks is not respecting the current residents. Infill is expensive, I am not opposed to increased density, but we must protect the people who were there first. This zoning request will add an additional 60 units as compared to R-1.
Consent Agenda – City Clerk
All items in this portion of the agenda are considered to be routine and non-controversial by the Council and may be approved by one motion; however, a member of the Council may request that an item be removed for separate consideration under the appropriate committee report:
Home Rule – Charter Change
Link – In-depth Review of the Three types of Charters in Tennessee
Review of Consent Agenda Items Newsletter – February 2nd, 2023