Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Cumberland, 5-2

Clarksville, TN – Sota Minami and Tom Bolton won their singles matches, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Cumberland 5-2, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Thiago Nogueira and Hogan Stoker won their first doubles match together of the season, but the Phoenix defeated Austin Peay State University’s top pairings to claim the singles point.

Minami defeated Cumberland’s Pavel Kelo, 6-0, 6-2 for his second win of the season and first from the No. 1 singles position. Bolton then defeated Fernando Hrzic, 7-2, in the third set’s tiebreaker to claim the Govs’ final point of the afternoon.

Despite losing both of their first sets, Javier Tortajada and Thiago Nogueira both battled back to force third sets but were unable to come away with wins.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action on Thursday against Brescia. The match begins at 1:00pm.

Results vs. Cumberland

Doubles

Singles