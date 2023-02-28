57 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Cumberland, 5-2

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN Sota Minami and Tom Bolton won their singles matches, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Cumberland 5-2, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Thiago Nogueira and Hogan Stoker won their first doubles match together of the season, but the Phoenix defeated Austin Peay State University’s top pairings to claim the singles point.

Minami defeated Cumberland’s Pavel Kelo, 6-0, 6-2 for his second win of the season and first from the No. 1 singles position. Bolton then defeated Fernando Hrzic, 7-2, in the third set’s tiebreaker to claim the Govs’ final point of the afternoon. 


Despite losing both of their first sets, Javier Tortajada and Thiago Nogueira both battled back to force third sets but were unable to come away with wins.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action on Thursday against Brescia. The match begins at 1:00pm.

Results vs. Cumberland

Doubles

  1. Pavel Kelo / Fernando Kelo def. Sota Minami / Tom Bolton, 7-6 (4)
  2. German Suarez / Julian Parada def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi van Galen. 6-2
  3. Thiago Nogueira / Hogan Stoker def. Daniel Wessels / Dan Trost (7-5

Singles

  1. Sota Minami def. Pavel Kelo, 6-0, 6-2
  2. Tom Bolton def. Fernando Grzic, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (2)
  3. Julian Parada def. Javier Tortajada, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5)
  4. Danie Wessels def. Bodi van Galen, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
  5. German Suarez def. Hogan Stoker, 6-3, 6-3
  6. Fernando Flores def. Thiago Nogueira, 6-0, 2-6, 10-6
