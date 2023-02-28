Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring Youth Ball Leagues Registration going on Now

Clarksville, TN – With a little over a month until Spring is officially here, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation department is gearing up for its Spring Youth and Adult ball leagues.

The leagues focus on sportsmanship, team play, and fun for all participants.

Youth Baseball & Softball Leagues

Registration for Youth Baseball & Softball Leagues opens today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. The Youth Co-Ed Baseball Leagues give participants a chance to learn the fundamentals of Blastball!®, t-ball, softball, and baseball in a non-competitive environment. No scores or standings will be kept.

The season begins at Heritage Park Baseball Complex the week of May 15th.

Youth leagues available this Spring are:

3-4 Blastball!

5-6 T-Ball

7-8 Coach Pitch

7-10 Fastpitch Softball

9-12 Baseball

Registration is available by visiting ClarksvilleParksRec.com or by visiting this direct link https://bit.ly/3Iurw3Y.

Adult Softball Leagues

Registration for Spring Adult Softball Leagues is currently open. There is a minimum of six (6) teams to form a league with a maximum of sixteen (16) teams per league. Registration is for teams only.

All games are held at Heritage Park Softball Complex. Adult leagues available this Spring are:

Monday 45+ Men’s League

Monday 35-44 Men’s League

Tuesday Night Co-Ed League

Wednesday 18+ Men’s League

Thursday 18+ Women’s League

Friday Night Co-Ed League

Registration is available online at ClarksvilleParksRec.com or by visiting this link https://bit.ly/3kAZpIr.

For more, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.