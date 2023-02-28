57 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Clarksville Police Department is trying to located Vehicle involved in Motorcycle Hit and Run

The Crash occured on February 19th, 2023 at Madison Street and Ashland City Road/41A Bypass

This is a photo of the Vehicle involved in the February 19th Motorcycle hit and run.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle that was involved in the hit and run of a motorcyclist that occurred on February 19th at approximately 2:24am.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Madison Street and Ashland City Road/41A Bypass.


Anyone with information regarding this vehicle, the occupants, or the driver is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336 or email her at victoria.croby@cityofclarksville.com

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

