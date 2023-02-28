Clarksville Police Department is trying to located Vehicle involved in Motorcycle Hit and Run

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle that was involved in the hit and run of a motorcyclist that occurred on February 19th at approximately 2:24am.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Madison Street and Ashland City Road/41A Bypass.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle, the occupants, or the driver is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336 or email her at victoria.croby@cityofclarksville.com

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.