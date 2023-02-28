Nashville Sounds Single-Game Tickets will be on sale Tuesday

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today that single-game tickets for all 75 home games for the 2023 season at First Horizon Park will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, February 28th at 10:00am. Tickets can be purchased online, at the First Horizon Park Ticket Office or by calling 615.690.HITS ext. 2.

Notable home games during the 2023 season include Opening Day on Friday, March 31st against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) at 6:35pm, Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14th against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) at 2:05pm and Tuesday, July 4th against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:05pm.

The Sounds will see two opponents return to First Horizon Park for the first time since 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) play the Sounds April 25th-30th, while the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) will be in town from May 23rd-28th.

First Horizon Park and the Sounds will host 13 different homestands to fill the 75-game home slate. The longest homestand of the season is a 12-game, 13-day stretch from June 13th-25th when the Sounds host the Gwinnett Stripers from June 13th-18th and the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) from June 20th-25th.

In addition to the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, and Kansas City Royals, the Sounds will also host the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.

The full promotion schedule for the 2023 season at First Horizon Park can be found by clicking here.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 31st at 6:35pm.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.