This Arbor Day the City of Clarksville to hand out Free Tree Seedlings

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville residents will be able to receive up to five free tree seedlings (per person) on March 3rd, 2023 at this year’s Arbor Day Celebration at Liberty Park, hosted by The Clarksville Tree Board and Building & Facilities Maintenance, Forestry Division.

The Arbor Day celebration is a drive-thru-only event and will be set up at the pavilion nearest the Liberty Park boat ramp. Clarksville Master Gardeners and other volunteers will assist in handing out approximately 2300 seedlings.

“The planting of trees is vital to our city and to the world at large,” said Clarksville City Forester Kathrine Killebrew. “Not only do they add beauty to the community, but they provide clean air and play a vital role in curbing climate change. I invite and encourage all our citizens to join us in making a greener Clarksville.”

The Species Available are as follows:

Native Sweet Pecans

Elderberry bush

Indigo bush

Sargent Crabapple

White Oak

Northern Red Oak

Flowering Dogwood

Swamp Chestnut Oak

Nutall Oak

Chinkapin Oak

Cherrybark Oak

Mockernut Hickory

Shumard Oak

Persimmon

Virginia Christmas Pine

Red Mulberry

Clarksville’s Arbor Day celebration starts at 9:00am on March 3rd. Seedlings will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests wishing to receive seedlings are asked to stay in their vehicles during the drive-thru giveaway. Volunteers will provide a color-coded form that can be used to select up to five species of tree.

In 2022, The Arbor Day Foundation recognized Clarksville, Tennessee with the title of Tree City USA for the 34th year in a row.

This designation recognizes communities committed to the mission of growth through effective tree-care programs.