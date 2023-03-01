APSU Men’s Tennis heads to Bowling Green for match against Brescia

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team prepares for a midweek matchup against Brescia on Thursday, at the Warren County Tennis Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The game begins at 11:30am.

Austin Peay (1-5) looks to end a four-game losing streak in their first-ever dual action against Brescia (0-5).

The Governors dropped a 5-2 match to Cumberland, Tuesday. Thiago Nogueira and Hogan Stoker won the Govs’ lone doubles match, while Sota Minami and Tom Bolton each earned singles victories against the Phoenix.

About the Brescia Bearcats

2023 Record: 0-5 (0-0 RSC)

Brescia 2023 Season: The Bearcats’ match against the Governors is their first of the spring. Brescia’s last match was a 7-0 loss to Christian Brothers on October 29th.

2022 Record: 9-4 (4-2 RSC)

2022 Season Result: The Bearcats fell to Oakland City, 4-2, in the second round of the River States Conference Tournament.

Last Meeting: N/A

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will return to the courts on March 10th at 1:00pm when they host Northern Kentucky at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville.