Austin Peay State University students leading others through Bloomberg certification

Clarksville, TN – Two senior finance majors at Austin Peay State University (APSU) have completed Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) certification and hope to guide their peers through the same process.

Matthew Rutter and Ashton Weddington completed the self-guided course through Bloomberg software purchased by the College of Business, which offers the same financial analytics tools used by financial professionals worldwide.

“I feel privileged to have access to a wide range of learning opportunities and resources here,” Rutter said. “This experience helped bridge the gap between theory and real-world application, providing students a competitive advantage in the job market.”

“Many people don’t realize that students across campus have access to all kinds of data-driven information that updates in real-time through the Bloomberg terminals in the trading center,” Weddington added. “We’re hoping to bring awareness to more students that could benefit from this free resource.”

Introducing students to the software and the BMC certification process will allow them to explore their interests in financial markets while providing a resource that complements their coursework. Students can access the software through the Larry W. Carroll Financial Trading Center located in the College of Business.

“The Bloomberg terminal is a critical tool used by professionals worldwide to gather information quickly and effectively for decision making, risk assessment and valuation,” Dr. Mike Phillips, professor of finance, said. “The BMC certification also demonstrates to future employers that students can use the terminal in an impactful way. We believe that providing these resources will give our students a competitive edge as they explore possible career paths in the finance industry.”

Rutter and Weddington hope that by raising awareness about access to Bloomberg’s financial software and analytics tools, more students will use the resources to excel in their field of choice.

For more information about Bloomberg access, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.