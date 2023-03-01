City of Clarksville receives Grant to install Adult Changing Table

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has been awarded a $5,000 grant to install an adult-size changing table in a restroom at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park. – The City of Clarksville has been awarded a $5,000 grant to install an adult-size changing table in a restroom at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park.

The measure will support the City’s commitment to serving people needing help with daily living activities such as toileting.

It’s part of a new $1 million statewide grant program from the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities earmarked for Tennessee businesses and municipal governments to assist with the cost of installing adult-size changing tables.

About 200,000 Tennesseans, or 4 percent of the state’s population, need help with these activities, according to the state grant program. In many cases, state officials say Tennesseans with these special needs have had to choose between using unhygienic settings such as a restroom floor or vehicle, or staying home. This has created problems for both those needing special assistance and their families and caregivers.

“Thank you to Commissioner Brad Turner and the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities for the financial assistance for the first of many improvements to our city facilities,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “The city is committed to providing accommodations for individuals, their families, and caretakers, not just as a convenience, but a necessary part of using our facilities. Special mention to City Councilperson Wanda Allen for highlighting this need,” Mayor Pitts said. Jennifer Letourneau, Director of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, said the initial plans for Wilma Rudolph Event Center include transforming one existing men’s restroom in the facility into a family restroom with a door that locks.

“The motorized changing table will be installed there for those needing to change adults,” Letourneau said.