Clarksville Police Department is searching for Runaway Juvenile Tarlasia Harding

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Tarlasia Harding (black female).

She was last seen on February 27th, 2023 around 11:00pm at a residence on South Senseney Circle.

Tarlasia is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. Tarlasia may be in the Nashville/Davidson County area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check on her status or contact CPD Detective Luebke at 931.648.0656, ext 5645.