Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Tristan Casey (black male).

He was last seen on February 24th, 2023 at around 3:00pm near Walmart, 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Tristan was wearing a black hoodie, checkered sweatpants, and champion slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check on her status or contact CPD Detective Hyatt at 931.648.0656, ext 5685.