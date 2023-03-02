Altra Foundation to give Two Students $5,000 Financial Education Scholarships

Onalaska WI – Get rewarded for learning about important topics like budgeting, credit cards, and more!

The Altra Foundation, Inc. is dedicated to providing financial wellness opportunities for youth and adults in the communities we serve. That’s why we’re rewarding two students with a $5,000 scholarship to go towards their 2- or 4-year education.

From now through April 30th, high school students can complete the Banzai curriculum through their classroom teacher or the online Banzai Teen program offered through Altra’s website, with a post-test score of 85% or higher, and submit an application to win one of two $5,000 scholarships!

Applicants do not need to be Altra Federal Credit Union members to participate or win.

To be eligible, students must:

Complete the Banzai financial education modules between 3/1/23 and 4/30/23

Complete the Post-Test with a score of 85% or higher

Be a High School Student (Grades 9-12), age 13+

Have a minimum 2.8 GPA

Be college-bound to a two- or four-year US college within the next 4 years (winner will need to provide proof of enrollment by 12/31/2027 to claim the scholarship)

Complete the Scholarship Application

Banzai! is a national financial literacy program, available online. It immerses teens in a game-like atmosphere to teach them how to save, manage, and spend money wisely. This program can help parents create opportunities for meaningful conversations that instill healthy attitudes toward finances at any age.

Banzai! also offers an online curriculum for teachers to provide their students. Through the Altra Foundation, the Banzai curriculum has been made available for free to middle and high school classrooms in the communities they serve.

Teachers that utilize the program can monitor students’ progress through each of the modules.

Middle and High School Teachers interested in using the Banzai program can visit altra. banzai.org or by calling 888.8.BANZAI.



“The Banzai program is beneficial for all ages, but can really help teens get their footing before they enter the real world and have to make financial decisions every day that could affect them later in life,” says Danielle Anderson, Altra’s Youth Strategies Manager.



Additional scholarship details can be found at www.altrafoundation.org. The scholarship period will run from March 1st, 2023 through April 30th, 2023.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.5 billion in assets and more than 138,000 members worldwide.

Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend

school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org