APSU Softball heads to Bowling Green for WKU Spring Fling Tournament

Clarksville, TN – After a nine-day layoff, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team returns to action this weekend at the WKU Softball Complex, as they make the short 62-mile trip north to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to participate in the WKU Spring Fling Tournament.

The Governors (3-6) are joined in the tournament field by Akron, Evansville and tournament host Western Kentucky, and will open up play on Friday at 10:00am against Akron, followed by a contest against Evansville that begins at 12:30pm.

Saturday, 10:00am, will see the Austin Peay State University and Evansville in a rematch, while APSU will face host Western Kentucky in an afternoon contest, starting at 3:00pm.

Austin Peay State University concludes pay in the Spring Fling on Sunday, 10:00am, with a rematch of its weekend opener against Akron.

After its first nine games of the season, the APSU Govs have three players batting over .300 on the season, led by senior shortstop Gabi Apiag’s .360 batting average, which includes four doubles and five RBIs.

Apiag is followed by senior outfielder Kendyl Weinzapfel (.333, 1 HR, 3 RBI) and graduate third baseman Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.321. 1 HR, 4 RBI).

In the circle, junior Jordan Benefiel leads the APSU Govs with a 3-3 record, including a 3.29 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38.1 innings of work.

Scouting the Opponents

Akron Zips (6-3): Akron of the Mid-American Conference, went 3-1 this past weekend at the Frost Classic, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and are led at the plate by Kalli Macintosh-Houlder (.368, 1 HR, 4 RBI), while Haley Croyle (3-0, 1.14 ERA, 28 K’s) tops the Zips pitching staff.

Evansville Purple Aces (13-1): Evansville, from the Missouri Valley Conference, enter the weekend having won nine games in a row, all coming in a pair of home tournaments for the Purple Aces. Offensively, Jenna Nink (.458, 1 HR, 12 RBI) leads Evansville at the plate, while Megan Brenton (4-0, 0.61 ERA, 15 K’s) and Mikayla Jolly (4-0, 2.13 ERA, 29 K’s) top the Purple Aces pitching core.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6): Western Kentucky, of Conference USA, their Spring Fling Tournament after posting a 4-1 record at home in their first home tournament of the year. Offensively, they have two players batting over .400 this season, led by TJ Webster (.425, 12 R, 7 SB) and Brylee Hage (.417, 4 2B, 11 RBI), while in the circle, Kelsie Houchens (4-1, 2.53 ERA, 16 K’s) leads the Hilltoppers pitching staff.

Between the Lines

This weekend marks the seventh time Austin Peay State University has played in an in-season tournament at Western Kentucky, including the Spring Fling for the fourth time.

The APSU Govs are 11-15 overall in all games played in Western Kentucky in-season tournament.

The Austin Peay State University-Evansville matchup is the most-played series versus a Govs opponent in program history, not counting former conference teams.

Kendyl Weinzapfel enters the weekend having collected nine hits in her last six games, including a triple and a home run, while batting .474 over that span.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson needs one hit to move into fourth place all-time for career hits (202), one home run to move into fourth place for career home runs (28), and one RBI to move into second place all-time for career RBIs (119).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.