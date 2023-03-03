Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces adjusted outpatient hours Thursday, March 9th

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) will have modified outpatient service hours Thursday, March 9th.

The Emergency Center, Labor and Delivery, inpatient, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Outpatient Services available on March 9th

Outpatient services within the main hospital, including primary care, lab, women’s health, main pharmacy, and other specialty services open at 11:00am.

The Town Center Pharmacy opens at noon.

The Screaming Eagle Medical Home and Pharmacy, located off post, remain open normal hours to its patient population.

The following medical services outside the main hospital on Fort Campbell open at 11:00am. Occupational Health; Chiropractic Clinic; TBI Sleep Center; Army Wellness Center; Family Advocacy Program (on-call FAP representative is available 24/7 at 270-798-8400); Educational and Developmental Intervention Services; Embedded Behavioral Health for Sustainment, Aviation, and 1st Brigade; Veterinarian Clinic; Taylor Dental Clinic; Epperly Dental Clinic; Soldier Recovery Unit; Fisher House; Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES); and the Intrepid Spirit Center.

Outpatient services closed on March 9th

Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home and Pharmacy; LaPointe Soldier Medical Home and Pharmacy; Embedded Behavioral Health for 2nd and 3rd Brigades; Behavioral Health North/Intensive Outpatient Program; Atkins Dental Clinic; Kuhn Dental Clinic; Soldier Readiness Processing; 160th Clinic; and Environmental Health will be closed, March 9th.

All services will resume normal operations Friday, March 10th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from TRICARE Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can book appointments, request and review lab and test results, securely email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.