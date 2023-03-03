Clarksville City Council Ward 12 Councilperson Trisha Butler Resigns

Clarksville, TN – Ward 12 Clarksville City Councilperson Trisha Butler has announced that she will resign from her elected position effective April 7th, 2023.

Councilperson Butler has served on the city council since 2019.

“I will continue to dutifully fulfill my responsibilities through the April (council) regular session (scheduled for April 6th),” Councilperson Butler said in a prepared statement. “It is my hope that this timeline gives City Hall, as well as my colleagues, enough time to appoint a replacement before the budget workshops and sessions begin.”

An individual to be selected as her Ward 12 replacement — based on the procedure written into Clarksville City Code for selecting interim City Councilpersons — will be determined by vote of the city council in a special called session of the council to be held within 14 days after the council’s May 4th regular session.

Anyone who wishes to be considered for selection as Councilperson Butler’s interim replacement in the Ward 12 council seat must appear before the council on May 4th to make formal introductions.

“Great thanks to Councilperson Butler for her service to our city for the past two years,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “She is passionate about serving her constituents and has left a positive mark on our city during her term. We pray for her success in her next season of life.”

Further specific details about the process for selecting an interim Ward 12 replacement will come later, said City Clerk Lisa Canfield.