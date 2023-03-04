APSU Baseball comes up short at #12 Oklahoma State, 2-1

Stillwater, OK – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team put the tying run aboard with no outs in the ninth inning but got only one run home and dropped a 2-1 decision to No. 12 Oklahoma State Saturday at O’Brate Stadium.

Held scoreless through the first eight innings, Austin Peay (2-7) saw leadoff hitter Matt Aribal drive a single into left-center field to start the ninth. First baseman Gus Freeman then hit a ball to Oklahoma State’s second baseman in what appeared to be a double play opportunity. However, his throw sailed wide of the bag and into left field, allowing the Govs’ runners to reach second and third base with no outs.

Oklahoma State (6-3) closer Nolan McLean got the next Austin Peay hitter to fly out but surrendered a run on third baseman Ambren Voitik’s ground out. The Govs couldn’t extend the inning as McLean struck out the next batter to end the game for his season’s fifth save.

Austin Peay starter Lyle Miller-Green (0-2) battled through a rough first inning that was extended by a two-out error that OSU to ultimately score two runs in the inning. He would make it into the sixth inning and ended his outing by retiring 11 consecutive batters to keep the Govs within two runs.

Reliever Jackie Robinson provided 2.0 innings of scoreless relief and Devin Crawford struck out the Cowboys’ final batter to send the game into the ninth inning at 2-0.

Center fielder Clayton Gray and shortstop Jaden Brown each had two hits as the Govs outhit the Cowboys, 9-6.

OSU reliever Isaac Stebens (1-0), the third of six pitchers used by OSU, was credited with the win after striking out five batters in 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. Designated hitter Colin Brueggeman had the Cowboys’ lone RBI with his first-inning walk. McLean’s 2-for-3 outing at the plate was OSU’s lone multi-hit outing.

Number of Note

5.2 – Miller-Green’s 5.2-inning outing tied the longest by a Governors’ starting pitcher this season. He matched Nick James’ 5.2-inning start against Dallas Baptist last weekend.

Governor of the Game

Miller-Green pieced together one of the best performances by an APSU Govs starting pitcher this season after holding Oklahoma State to two unearned runs in 5.2 innings.

He struck out five batters while scattering four hits and three walks. He retired the final 11 batters he faced with four of his strikeouts coming in that span, including back-to-back Ks to end the fifth and a third-straight strikeout to start the sixth inning. .

Other Notables

No homers were hit Saturday but the APSU Govs did notch three doubles. It is the sixth time this season they have hit multiple doubles in a game and the fourth time to hit three or more.

Gray hit his team-leading sixth double, Gazdar hit his third, and Jaden Brown hit his first double of 2023.

Austin Peay State University’s pitchers did not surrender an extra-base hit in Saturday’s game. It is the second time this season they have not allowed an extra-base hit in a game (Illinois State, February 18th).

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Oklahoma State conclude their three-game series with a Sunday contest at O’Brate Stadium. The first pitch is at 1:00pm.