CEMC reports over 5,000 Montgomery County customers without power

Montgomery County, TN – As of 5:30pm, the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) says that there are still 5,354 customers without power in Montgomery County. Other outage numbers are Cheatham County 1,984, Robertson County 6,621, Stewart County 2,016, and Sumner County 2,494.

Around 20,000 members remain without power in the CEMC area. CEMC is making progress but continues to discover damage. CEMC has around 90 crews and more than 100 tree trimmers working on power restoration. Lines are down throughout our system and the broken pole count is over 70.

Extended multi-day outages are likely. Crews will continue working until all power has been restored.

Our interactive outage map can be viewed at www.cemc.org/outagemap

Please note that the map displays outage incidents and not individual homes.

To report an outage, please call 1.800.987.2362 or use the SmartHub app. CEMC call volume continues to be very high. You can report an outage using our automated system. You must either be calling from a phone number listed on your account or have your account number or meter number.

Also, due to the severity and range of outages, CEMC is not able to provide an estimated restoration time.

