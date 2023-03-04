77.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 6, 2023
Clarksville Gas and Water Department phones, internet back working

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) phone and internet service outage has been resolved.

The emergency phone line, 931.645.0116, Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, and the toll free number, 888.800.4020, are operational for all calls including gas, water or sewer emergencies.

Please revert to using these numbers and disregard the temporary emergency phone numbers announced earlier.


The pay-by-phone and online customer account access and bill payment has also been restored.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during the temporary phone outage.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

