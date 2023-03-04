Clarksville Gas and Water Department phones, internet back working

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) phone and internet service outage has been resolved.

The emergency phone line, 931.645.0116, Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, and the toll free number, 888.800.4020, are operational for all calls including gas, water or sewer emergencies.

Please revert to using these numbers and disregard the temporary emergency phone numbers announced earlier.

The pay-by-phone and online customer account access and bill payment has also been restored.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during the temporary phone outage.

