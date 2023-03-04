77.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 6, 2023
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation continues to restore power to it’s customers

Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) continues restoration efforts across Stewart County, Montgomery County, Cheatham County, Robertson County, and Sumner County. As of 9:00pm, outages are down to approximately 16,000.

In Montgomery County, 3,554 customers remain without power. In other counties, the outages are as follows, Cheatham County 1,753, Robertson County 7,538, Stewart County 1,309, and Sumner County 1,885.

Please note that our text reporting system is currently unavailable and disregard any outage restoration texts from CEMC.


About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org

