Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Southern Indiana have agreed to move the location of Tuesday’s nonconference game to USI Baseball Field in Evansville, Indiana.

The move was made necessary due to damage sustained on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park during Friday’s severe weather.

The Govs-Screaming Eagles game remains scheduled for a 6:00pm first pitch, Tuesday.