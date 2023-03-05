Austin Peay State University’s next Science on Tap will explore the myths, mysteries, manhunts of mapping, GIS

Clarksville, TN – When Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on March 7th, Dr. Mike Wilson, director of the GIS Center at Austin Peay State University (APSU), will discuss not only the history of mapping, but he’ll also delve into how modern GIS adds to visualization and telling stories.

During the presentation, Wilson will discuss the mapping of mythical creatures such as the yeti and Dracula, the history of “Here Be Dragons,” “the longitude problem,” John Snow and his revolutionary mapping work to fight a cholera epidemic in 1854 in London and Ernest Shackelton’s failed exhibition in 1915.

“Lastly, I will discuss some of the interesting work we’ve done at the APSU GIS Center that includes manhunts, missing children, and disasters,” he said.

Notably, the GIS Center played a pivotal role in capturing Kirby Wallace in 2018 and aiding Waverly during the devastating floods of 2021.

The presentation – titled “Myths, Mysteries and Manhunts: Mapping and GIS” – will be on Tuesday, March 7th, at Strawberry Alley. The presentation begins at 5:30pm. This month’s presentation will be at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.

Science on Tap meets at 5:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month during the academic year, bringing together two great things: science and local brews. Austin Peay State University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics hosts Science on Tap.