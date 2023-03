CDE Lightband continues work on Clarksville Power Outage

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband crews are continuing to get power restored in Clarksville. CDE has a total of 57 crews working on our system – the most they have ever had.

Currently, there are 4,416 customers without power in Clarksville.

Reminders

Downed Lines: DO NOT go near them! Always assume the lines are hot and dangerous.

DO NOT go near them! Always assume the lines are hot and dangerous. Critical Customers: If you are dependent on life-sustaining medical devices, please make other arrangements. We can’t give an exact estimate for each home on when power will be restored.

If you are dependent on life-sustaining medical devices, please make other arrangements. We can’t give an exact estimate for each home on when power will be restored. Generators: If you are using a generator, never run it inside your home or garage. For more information on generator safety, please visit: https://bit.ly/31JDB3o

If you are using a generator, never run it inside your home or garage. For more information on generator safety, please visit: https://bit.ly/31JDB3o Reporting Outages: If you receive a text that your power has been restored, but it’s actually not…text the word OUT to 85700 or click this link.

CDE has appreciated all of the community support for our workers.

