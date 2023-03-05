77.3 F
Monday, March 6, 2023
CEMC reports just over 2,500 customers without power in Montgomery County

News Staff
CEMC crew about to replace a broken pole. (CEMC)
Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) had crews out all night working to restore power.

CEMC has additional crews from Arkansas on-site to assist with restoration today. The current outage count stands at just over 9,500.

The outage breakdown by county is as follows: Montgomery County 2,527, Cheatham County 1,442, Robertson County 3,454, Stewart County 876, and Sumner County 1,441.

Report a downed power line or electrical hazard by calling 800.987.CEMC (2362).


About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org

