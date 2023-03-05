CEMC says in Montgomery County just over 1,200 customers remain without power

Montgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reports that additional crews from Service Electric are out helping with the damage. This brings the total number of crews working on power restoration to 95.

As of 4:30 pm, total outages are now just over 6,000.

The outage breakdown by county is as follows: Montgomery County 1,283, Cheatham County 995, Robertson County 2,819, Stewart County 375, and Sumner County 915.

Report a downed power line or electrical hazard by calling 800.987.CEMC (2362).

About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).