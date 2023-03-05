Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation will work through the night restoring power to it’s customers

Montgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reports that crews will be repairing damage and restoring power.

As of 11:00pm, total outages stand at just under 3,000.

The outage breakdown by county is as follows: Montgomery County 649, Cheatham County 554, Robertson County 1.300, Stewart County 61, and Sumner County 367.

Crews will continue to work through the night to restore power as quickly as possible.

Report a downed power line or electrical hazard by calling 800.987.CEMC (2362).

