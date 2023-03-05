Hopkinsville Community College to Hold HOPFAME Family Night on March 21st

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a HOPFAME Family Night on Tuesday, March 21st from 5:00pm until 6:30pm in the Emerging Technologies Building on HCC’s Hopkinsville campus.

The event is an informational session for individuals and their families who are interested in a career in advanced manufacturing and are available to begin courses in the fall of 2023.

The Hopkinsville Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (HOPFAME) is a partnership of nearly 20 regional manufacturers, educational institutions, and community organizations whose purpose is to implement apprenticeship-style training to create a pipeline of highly skilled workers in advanced manufacturing.

“HOPFAME students have the opportunity to earn a degree with little or no debt and gain experience that starts their future off on the right foot,” said HOPFAME Success Coach Mary-Rachel Leach. “This hands-on, paid experience is ideal for recent high school graduates, military veterans and upskilling current employees.”

HOPFAME participants attend classes two days a week and work at a sponsoring manufacturer for a competitive wage a minimum of 24 hours each week. This work-and-learn format gives students the opportunity to immediately apply what they learn on campus in a real-world setting at work. Students who complete the 5-semester program receive an associate in applied science degree and often graduate with zero student-loan debt.

The program also addresses common workplace behaviors that are sought after by employers by incorporating critical personal skills into the curriculum. Behaviors including attendance, communication, diligence, teamwork, interpersonal relations, and initiative are emphasized both in the classroom and at the workplace.

With the practical skills gained during their paid work experience, HOPFAME graduates frequently take full-time positions with their sponsoring companies. Graduates may also option to continue their education toward bachelor’s degrees in engineering through a 4-year college.

The application deadline has been extended to April 1st, 2023, for this year’s cohort. The application is available online at http://rebrand.ly/HOPFAME. To be considered for the program, an applicant must have a high school diploma or GED and meet minimum requirements on standardized tests in English, math and reading.

Students who are selected for the program earn a competitive wage while working for one of the HOPFAME sponsoring companies which include:

Brazeway

Comefri

Continental Mills

Douglas Autotech

Huhtamaki

Martinrea

Metalsa Structural Products

Novelis

Par4 Plastics

Plymouth Engineered Shapes

Pregis

Riken Elastomers

T.RAD North America

Toyoda Gosei

TreeHouse Foods

Wabash National

White Drive Products

To learn more about HOPFAME, visit http://rebrand.ly/HOPFAME.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.