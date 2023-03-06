Marsha Blackburn Report: Holding Communist China Accountable For COVID-19 Origins

Washington, D.C. – After years of denial, the mainstream media admits we were right. We were right about Hunter Biden’s laptop, Big Tech censorship, and school shutdowns.

Now, you can add the CCP lab leak theory to the list of scandals that we were right about, but the mainstream media will never apologize for discrediting as conspiracy theories.

According to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday, the U.S. Department of Energy has concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak in Wuhan, China – something my colleagues and I warned of early on in the pandemic.

Investigations and action are long overdue to ensure the CCP is unable to wreak havoc on the world again, and a good place to start is with the implementation of legislation I cosponsored to place a moratorium on all federal research grants involving risky gain-of-function research on potential pandemic pathogens.

Weekly Rundown

The World Health Organization is a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party. Their mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic made it abundantly clear they should never have a say over America’s response to any crisis. Read more about what I’m doing to ensure President Joe Biden puts the rights of the American people ahead of the corrupt public health ‘experts’ who are only interested in lining their pockets and amplifying Xi Jinping’s propaganda.

Children are increasingly living their lives behind screens, and the jarring reality is that this leaves more innocent kids at risk of online exploitation. We must ensure the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and law enforcement are equipped to adequately respond. This week, I introduced bipartisan legislation that takes much-needed steps to modernize anti-trafficking efforts so that perpetrators may be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

It was such a joy to welcome so many Tennesseans to Washington this week. On Tuesday, Senator Hagerty and I joined a full house at our weekly constituent breakfast, and later on, I met Zion Christian Academy’s 8th grade class on the steps of the Senate for a quick American government lesson. On Wednesday, Senator Hagerty and I met with the TN Credit Unions to hear about the work they are doing to serve their local communities. Join us the next time you’re in Washington!

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI