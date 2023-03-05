Unemployment Rate for Tennessee Holds Steady in the New Year

Nashville, TN – Tennessee started 2023 with continued low unemployment, according to the latest data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The rate for January 2023 came in at 3.5%, the fourth consecutive month the state’s jobless number remained at that level.

In a year-to-year comparison, the number was also unchanged from the 3.5% rate the state recorded in January 2022.

Over the month, Tennessee’s workforce increased by 21,800 jobs. The professional and business services sector led the state in job growth, followed by the leisure and hospitality sector, and then the mining, logging, and construction sector.

During the last 12 months, Tennessee’s employers added 123,200 jobs to their payrolls. The leisure and hospitality sector did the most hiring during the last year. The trade, transportation, and utilities sector saw the next highest amount of growth, followed by the education and health services sector.

TDLWD has prepared a report that contains an in-depth analysis of Tennessee’s unemployment data for January 2023, which is available here.

Across the nation, unemployment in January dropped by 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.4%. One year ago, the rate for the United States came in at 4%.

While unemployment remains low across Tennessee, employers are still searching for great workers who can help their companies grow. Jobs4TN.gov currently has more than 350,000 open positions posted.

Job seekers can see what reemployment services the state provides at no cost, all on an easy-to-access website. TNWorkReady.com is a great place to search for employment and training opportunities or to find a nearby American Job Center or Adult Education program.

TDLWD also has the Tennessee Office of Reentry which focuses on justice-involved individuals who recently left incarceration. The Office creates and coordinates opportunities across the state to enable these individuals to receive a second chance at entering the state’s workforce.