APSU Softball falls to Western Kentucky, beats Evansville on final day of Hilltopper Spring Fling Tournament

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team recorded its first run-rule victory of the season, Sunday afternoon at the WKU Softball Complex, as the Governors defeated Evansville, 9-1, after dropping the opening game of the day to tournament host Western Kentucky, by an 8-1 final.

The Govs finish the Hilltopper Spring Fling Tournament with a 3-1 record and improve their overall record on the season to 6-7.

Western Kentucky 8, Austin Peay 1

Austin Peay State University got off to a good start versus Western Kentucky (13-6), scoring a run in the top of the first inning, with Lexi Osowski-Anderson drawing a two-out walk, followed by back-to-back single by Kylie Campbell and Mea Clark, with Clark’s driving in Osowski-Anderson.

But the Hilltoppers answered right back with a run of its’ own in the bottom of the inning, tying the game 1-1 after one inning.

The score would remain that was until the bottom of the fourth, when WKU took the lead for good, scoring twice in the inning to go up 3-1, before pulling away in the fifth, with five more runs for the 8-1 final margin.

Austin Peay 9, Evansville1

Evansville (13-5) looking for its first win of the weekend, jumped out in front of the Govs in the top of the second, plating a run, but the Govs responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to tie the score, 1-1.

Kendyl Weinzapfel opened the APSU Govs response with a one-out single, followed by a single by Skylar Sheridan to move Weinzapfel to third. Gabi Apiag would then score Weinzapfel with a ground out.

That would be just the beginning for the APSU Govs offense, as they sent nine players to the plate in the bottom of the third to give Austin Peay State University the lead, 5-1.

Morgan Zuege reached on an error to open the inning and an out later move around to third on a single by Osowski-Anderson.

After the second out of the inning, Clark would drive in both runners with a single, followed by back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Weinzapfel and Sheridan.



Austin Peay State University would tack-on a run in the fourth, coming on a throwing error by Evansville, then ice the game away with three final runs in the sixth, with Campbell driving in one with a triple, Weinzapfel with a fielder’s choice and Sheridan with a game-ending single.



Samantha Miener (1-2) picked up the complete-game win, scattering eight hits over her six innings of work, and giving up just the one run and striking out one.

Inside the Boxscore

With her first strikeout of the day versus WKU, Jordan Benefiel became the seventh pitcher in program history to record 250 career strikeouts.

Skylar Sheridan’s three hits versus Evansville is a career single-game high.

The triple by Kylie Campbell versus Evansville was the first of her career.

Austin Peay State Univesity recorded six stolen bases versus Evansville, the first six stolen base game by APSU since March 4, 2012, versus Loyola Chicago.

The two walks Lexi Osowski-Anderson recorded versus Evansville gives her 56 for her career, tying her with Bailey Shorter (2018-22) for ninth-most all-time in program history.

Austin Peay State University has won its last three games versus Evansville.

